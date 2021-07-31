K-State commit Tobi Osunsanmi recaps Wednesday visit
Kansas State hosted a team picnic and barbecue on Wednesday where they hosted a handful of prospects. A few were current 2022 commits and others were 2022 and 2023 uncommitted targets.
One of the commits on hand was Tobi Osunsanmi, their linebacker addition from Wichita East High School.
Osunsanmi committed to the Wildcats on June 20 during an unofficial visit. It was soon after competing at a camp for K-State.
Wednesday was his third time in Manhattan since the beginning of June.
"[The visit] was very nice since my dad hasn’t seen the place," Osunsanmi explained. "They gave him a tour. Then we got some words from coaches, ate food and had some fun."
Taylor Braet has played a huge role in reeling in Osunsanmi and Wednesday was no exception. He's always played a significant step in the Wichita area since he attended high school in the city.
""At first I was with Taylor Braet since he showed us around," Osunsanmi said. "Then all the coaches came together with all of us."
The other prospects at the barbecue and him don't have a long relationship, but they are developing a good one together. Obviously, that includes fellow commits. Other pledges in attendance were Sterling Lockett, Jake Clifton and Silas Etter.
"We are still trying to get to know each other," Osunsanmi mentioned. "But we played around together and got along."
Perhaps more importantly, Osunsanmi could be a an asset for them in the Wichita area. That is a spot on the map where K-State has struggled. It just so happens that he played for the same 7-on-7 team as 2023 in-state stars Avery Johnson and Dylan Edwards.
The team was called Wichita Wheat. Though Johnson was not at the event, Edwards was, and it is never a bad thing to continue to foster and strengthen those relationships that may enhance your toolbox when recruiting them down the road.
Obviously, position meetings were part of the agenda on Wednesday evening, and that part stood out to the future Wildcat linebacker.
"It was very informative," Osunsanmi divulged. "And I was able to see the defense broken down and where I would be playing. I will be playing the 'Sam' linebacker position."
They were also able to watch a captain's practice, which is a lot of 7-on-7 work for the most part, and Osunsanmi made some observations.
"One player that stood out to me and made an impact is Daniel Imatorbhebhe," he shared. "I got his contact information. Being around the players was wonderful. I liked how well they bonded and the energy they brought."
"We're all becoming more like family," Osunsanmi added. "I'm also getting more comfortable with all of the staff."
