K-State Hoops Commit Tracker - Gordon keeps scoring
ANTONIO GORDON
Antonio's thoughts on K-State's season so far:
Last three games:
1/11: Eisenhower vs Edmond North
21 points, 4 assists, 10 rebounds
1/12: Eisenhower vs Tulsa Union
27 points, 4 assists, 9 rebounds
1/15: Eisenhower vs MacArthur
37 points, 4 assists, 15 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 blocks
Season Averages:
26.8 ppg (FG: 62% 3pt: 39%), 4.7 apg, 9.4 rpg
DAJUAN GORDON
Dajuan Gordon has been one of the best players on THE best team in Chicago. About a week and a half ago Curie took on the number two team in the area, Bogan. Gordon shined in the eight point win with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Curie has only taken one loss all year with three games left in the regular season as they look to become back to back state champions.
Congrats DaJuan!!#CondorPride https://t.co/gPNAyPTOBN— Curie Condors (@CurieHS) January 19, 2019
Athlete of the Week: Curie's DaJuan Gordonhttps://t.co/gWrLNjGewR— Preps Talk (@NBCSPreps) January 19, 2019
Last three games:
1/15: Curie vs Hyde Park
13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists
1/17: Curie vs Chicago Vocational
16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
1/19: Curie Crete-Monee
13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Season Averages:
17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists
MONTAVIOUS MURPHY
Last three games:
1/11: Concordia vs St. Thomas Catholic
13 points, 4 assists, 17 rebounds, 2 blocks
1/15: Concordia vs St. Johns XXIII
21 points, 3 assists, 10 rebounds
1/18: Concordia vs Village
9 points, 3 assists, 4 rebounds, 5 blocks
Season Averages:
18.9 ppg (FG: 51% 3pt: 33%), 3.2 apg, 10.6 rpg