{{ timeAgo('2019-01-20 10:36:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

K-State Hoops Commit Tracker - Gordon keeps scoring

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline.com
@GrantFlanders
Producer

ANTONIO GORDON

Antonio's thoughts on K-State's season so far:

"I think K-State basketball is going great right now. They are hot and just playing together and getting on a role . Everything is starting to mesh, and they are going to be a tough team to beat."
— K-State signee Antonio Gordon

Last three games:

1/11: Eisenhower vs Edmond North

21 points, 4 assists, 10 rebounds

1/12: Eisenhower vs Tulsa Union

27 points, 4 assists, 9 rebounds

1/15: Eisenhower vs MacArthur

37 points, 4 assists, 15 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 blocks

Season Averages:

26.8 ppg (FG: 62% 3pt: 39%), 4.7 apg, 9.4 rpg

DAJUAN GORDON

Dajuan Gordon has been one of the best players on THE best team in Chicago. About a week and a half ago Curie took on the number two team in the area, Bogan. Gordon shined in the eight point win with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Curie has only taken one loss all year with three games left in the regular season as they look to become back to back state champions.

Last three games:

1/15: Curie vs Hyde Park

13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

1/17: Curie vs Chicago Vocational

16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

1/19: Curie Crete-Monee

13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

Season Averages:

17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists


MONTAVIOUS MURPHY

Last three games:

1/11: Concordia vs St. Thomas Catholic

13 points, 4 assists, 17 rebounds, 2 blocks

1/15: Concordia vs St. Johns XXIII

21 points, 3 assists, 10 rebounds

1/18: Concordia vs Village

9 points, 3 assists, 4 rebounds, 5 blocks

Season Averages:

18.9 ppg (FG: 51% 3pt: 33%), 3.2 apg, 10.6 rpg

