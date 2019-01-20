"I think K-State basketball is going great right now. They are hot and just playing together and getting on a role . Everything is starting to mesh, and they are going to be a tough team to beat."

Dajuan Gordon has been one of the best players on THE best team in Chicago. About a week and a half ago Curie took on the number two team in the area, Bogan. Gordon shined in the eight point win with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Curie has only taken one loss all year with three games left in the regular season as they look to become back to back state champions.