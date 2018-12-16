KHALID DUKE

K-State has recruited Duke as a linebacker, but he has made plays on both sides of the ball for Riverside Military Academy. The first part of his tape showcases his ability as a wide receiver, skip ahead to the 3:45 mark if you want to see his defensive highlights:

Season Stats: Defense: 63 solo, 79 assists, 142 total tackles (11.8 tackles/game), 17 TFLs, 7 sacks, 2 caused fumbles Receiving: 33 receptions, 555 yards (16.8 ypr), 4 touchdowns Rushing: 30 carries, 401 yards (13.4 ypc), 3 touchdowns

JOE ERVIN

It is known how thin K-State is at the running back position, so the Wildcats are trying to help sure that up with this recent commitment.

Ervin had a monster senior year rushing the football. He was only 36 yards away from hitting 2,000 on the season, averaging 9.2 yards a pop. Ten of his 12 games he went over 100 yards and ended his campaign with 23 rushing touchdowns. Check out his impressive highlights here:

Season Stats: Rushing: 214 carries, 1,964 yards (9.2 ypc), 23 touchdowns Receiving: 20 receptions, 148 yards (7.4 ypr), 1 touchdown

KONNER FOX

Fox led Reagan High School in both receptions and yards in his final season. Highlights here:

Season stats: Receiving: 46 receptions, 811 yards (17.6 avg), 9 touchdowns

KEENAN GARBER

Garber put up huge numbers in his final season a Free State. On just 45 touches he nearly racked up 1,000 total yards. See him in action:

Here are the some more of Garber's highlights:

Season Stats: Receiving: 34 receptions, 814 yards (23.9 ypc), 17 touchdowns Rushing: 11 carries, 123 yards (11.2 ypc), 3 touchdowns Defense: 4 interceptions, 2 touchdowns

CHRIS HERRON

Season stats: Passing: 79-of-156, 1,286 yards, 6 touchdowns, 8 interceptions Rushing: 149 carries, 684 yards, 10 touchdowns Receiving: 11 receptions, 142 yards, 3 touchdowns

YAHWEH JEUDY

Season stats: Defense: 40 solo, 84 assists, 124 total tackles (8.9 tackles/game), 1 sack, 2 caused fumbles, 1 interception

KHALIL McCLAIN

Season Stats: Receiving: 27 receptions, 452 yards (16.7 ypc), 5 touchdowns Rushing: 35 carries, 314 yards (9 ypc), 4 touchdowns

GAVIN POTTER

Season Stats: Defense: 52 solo, 40 assists, 92 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 interception

TREVOR STANGE

LOGAN WILSON

K-State's had another Texas recruit commit to the Wildcats.

Bishop Dunne won the Texas Division I State Championship over Bishop Lynch. Wilson was a key piece to his team's secondary all season long collecting five interceptions and causing a fumble. Highlights:

Season Stats: Defense: 24 solo, 12 assists, 36 total tackles, 5 interceptions, 1 caused fumble, 2 touchdowns

TY ZENTNER