K-State commit Tyson Struber discusses recent performances
There were three major prospects of note at the Sharp Performance Combine on June 28. They were Camden Beebe, Dylan Edwards and Tyson Struber. We also saw each of Beebe and Struber in Manhattan for a Kansas State camp, too.
Struber is the oldest of the three and made his verbal pledge to the Wildcats in December after his junior season. He carries some positional versatility and could play either receiver or safety once he arrives on campus.
In fact, he has already worked out at at both positions. He worked out and competed at both spots a couple weeks ago at the K-State camp we already referenced.
"I was with the receivers and defensive backs [at the Kansas State camp on June 12]," he confirmed. "I don't know what position I'll be at for sure, yet."
Struber shines on both sides of the ball for Canton-Galva, which included a state championship victory two seasons ago.
At the Sharp Top Prospect Camp, he only worked with the receivers.
"I feel like I did pretty solid," he said of his performance. "I went there to mainly work on the position drills It all felt good. My routes and breaks felt smooth."
Like Beebe, Struber will be at several games this season. It will be his first opportunity to visit for a game-day and be on the sideline before the game begins. It was robbed of him last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"I plan on going to watch a few games," he revealed. "It will help me try to get more familiar with the city."
As is typically the case, the members of the class speak with one another regularly and Struber touched on that a bit when he spoke with the media afterwards on Monday.
"Our relationship is great," he shared. "We all talk just about every day. Whether it is about football or just what's going on n our lives, we discuss it together."
His high school football career is not finished. He already has a state championship ring in his pocket and a great career, but he's humble enough to understand the areas of his game that need improvement.
"I'm looking to work on my route-running," Struber stated. "I want to be as smooth and clean as possible."