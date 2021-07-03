K-State commit Tyson Struber discusses recent performances

There were three major prospects of note at the Sharp Performance Combine on June 28. They were Camden Beebe, Dylan Edwards and Tyson Struber. We also saw each of Beebe and Struber in Manhattan for a Kansas State camp, too.

Struber is the oldest of the three and made his verbal pledge to the Wildcats in December after his junior season. He carries some positional versatility and could play either receiver or safety once he arrives on campus.

In fact, he has already worked out at at both positions. He worked out and competed at both spots a couple weeks ago at the K-State camp we already referenced.

"I was with the receivers and defensive backs [at the Kansas State camp on June 12]," he confirmed. "I don't know what position I'll be at for sure, yet."

Struber shines on both sides of the ball for Canton-Galva, which included a state championship victory two seasons ago.

At the Sharp Top Prospect Camp, he only worked with the receivers.

"I feel like I did pretty solid," he said of his performance. "I went there to mainly work on the position drills It all felt good. My routes and breaks felt smooth."