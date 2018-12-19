Signing Day is full of surprises, already.

Kansas State note only landed Ball State transfer running back James Gilbert, and now K-State has stolen one away from Cal.

Three-star rated cornerback William Jones did visit K-State earlier this year before eventually committing to play in the Pac 12 for the Bears. The Wildcats silently kept recruiting the Mansifled, Texas, product, however, flipping the 5-foot-9, 165-pound corner on Signing Day.

Stay tuned to KSO for more detail on Jones' game and how he fits into the K-State program.