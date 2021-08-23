K-State football captain predictions

I'm not sure there has been any consistency in regard to how many captains have been named at Kansas State since Chris Klieman was announced as the head coach. But I'm going to shoot, that like in most places, it'll be about 4-6 players. Because of the significant experience on this year's unit, this exercise was more challenging than I anticipated.

Skylar Thompson (Kansas State Athletics)

QB SKYLAR THOMPSON

JUSTIFICATION: It is pretty self-explanatory. There aren't too many teams that don't tab their starting quarterback as a captain. And Kansas State certainly isn't going to overlook Skylar Thompson as one, especially with all the experience he has as a sixth-year senior. I'm pretty sure he's been a captain for the Wildcats each of the last two seasons. They aren't steering away from that.

OL NOAH JOHNSON

JUSTIFICATION: Honestly, he'd probably be even more of a slam dunk than Thompson if Skylar hadn't already been a captain before. And that should indicate to everyone how meaningful he is for K-State and illustrates just what kind of a presence that he has for the Wildcats. He commands the room when he speaks. Nobody speaks about leadership without invoking the name of Noah Johnson. His last session with the media exuded maturity and was the perfect example as to why he is likely the primary leader on the 2021 squad. The heartbeat of the Wildcats comes from him and Skylar.

Pictured: #5 Ryan Henington (Colin Settle/KSO)

LB/ST RYAN HENINGTON

JUSTIFICATION: Despite not being a starter, he's been frequently pushed to the front of the team and asked to take care of some of the responsibilities in the public eye. He has a ton of experience, albeit at several positions. There was a point in his career where Ryan Henington was a quarterback. He has played wide receiver. He has played nickel. He has played safety and now he's at linebacker. There is always a captain that represents the special teams unit and he fits the bill. Not only that, at the last open practice, two players were asked to the speak to the fans afterwards, along with Chris Klieman, and he was one of them. I'd be surprised if Henington wasn't a captain in 2021.

S JAHRON MCPHERSON

JUSTIFICATION: Like Thompson, I think it is pretty self-explanatory. I believe he's about to enter his third season as a starter for the K-State defense, but Jahron McPherson was also a representative in Arlington for Big 12 Media Days. That was likely a strong hint. Only two players traveled to AT&T Stadium - Thompson and McPherson.

Chris Klieman (Kansas State Athletics)

Personally, I am of the mindset that it could be just those four. And they are all four great picks and there's clear justification for each one, and hints all offseason that point to each of the four being given the honor. However, it wouldn't surprise us if two or three others received strong consideration and we'll list those below.

RB DEUCE VAUGHN

JUSTIFICATION: Despite being a true freshman ago, they were not hesitant in trotting him out in front of the cameras, repeatedly. Some of that had to do with his performance, of course, but another chunk of it was his maturity and intelligence. That has persisted into the offseason and well into year two for Deuce Vaughn. He's even more of a dynamic weapon for the offense and an even more integral part of what they are trying to build in Manhattan. He was very nearly chosen to represent Kansas State in Arlington, but they decided against it with him having several more years ahead of him and only two players eligible for each team. Vaughn is often front and center and that is by design. If he were to be named a captain, even though its only his second season at K-State, it would not be a shock.

Deuce Vaughn (Colin Settle/KSO)

OL COOPER BEEBE

JUSTIFICATION: Cooper Beebe is probably less of a certainty than even Deuce Vaughn, but he is in his third year with the Wildcats and is likely the best all-around offensive lineman on the team. His maturity and the way he operates has been commended since he arrived in Manhattan, and they use him as an example of how you're supposed to conduct yourself and how hard to work. If it isn't this year, it'll be next year when he is a captain.

DT TIMMY HORNE