The questions and projections are a thing of the past.

We now know No. 15 Kansas State (25-8, 14-4 Big 12 Conference) will play in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed in the South Region. The Wildcats' opening game will be played against No. 13 seed UC-Irvine (30-5) in San Jose on Friday.

The Anteaters are 30-game winners out of the Big West Conference and have won 16 straight games. Irvine is both the Big West regular season and conference tournaments. The five losses are to Toledo, Utah State, Butler, Pacific and Long Beach State.

If the Wildcats are fortunate enough to advance past the opening game they would play the winner of No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Oregon for the right to advance to the Sweet 16, which would be played in Louisville.