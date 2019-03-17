K-State gets No. 4 seed, will play UC-Irvine in opening round
The questions and projections are a thing of the past.
We now know No. 15 Kansas State (25-8, 14-4 Big 12 Conference) will play in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 4 seed in the South Region. The Wildcats' opening game will be played against No. 13 seed UC-Irvine (30-5) in San Jose on Friday.
The Anteaters are 30-game winners out of the Big West Conference and have won 16 straight games. Irvine is both the Big West regular season and conference tournaments. The five losses are to Toledo, Utah State, Butler, Pacific and Long Beach State.
If the Wildcats are fortunate enough to advance past the opening game they would play the winner of No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Oregon for the right to advance to the Sweet 16, which would be played in Louisville.
March 17, 2019
This will be the fourth trip to the South Regional for K-State, including the third straight appearance in the South. It's also the fourth time K-State will be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This will represent the Wildcats' first trip to San Jose as part of the NCAA Tournament.
K-State, who earned the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Championship after sharing the regular-season crown with Texas Tech, advanced to the Elite Eight last season as a No. 9 seed.
The Wildcats have the same projected starting five - Kam Stokes, Cartier Diarra, Barry Brown, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien - as the group that fell one game shy of the Final Four last season.
Stay tuned to KSO for live reaction from the Wildcats and a detailed look at the draw K-State is facing.