K-State guard Brendan Hausen to enter transfer portal

Kansas State guard Brendan Hausen will enter the transfer portal after one season with the program, according to a report from Jon Rothstein. Hausen transferred to K-State from Villanova last season.

Hausen started 33 games in his lone season with K-State, averaging 27.6 minutes per contest. He emerged as one of the top shooters in the Big 12, averaging 10.9 points on 38.8 percent shooting from three-point range. Hausen scored a season-high 27 points against St. John's, making six of his ten three-point attempts in the loss. In conference play, the Amarillo, Texas native scored 17 points in a loss to Utah.

Hausen is the second player from last season's roster to enter the transfer portal. Last week, reserve forward Macaleab Rich entered the portal after two seasons with the program. Hausen's departure means four starters from last season's roster are no longer with the program. Three other starters -- Max Jones, Coleman Hawkins, and David N'Guessan -- are out of eligibility. Currently, point guard Dug McDaniel is the only returning starter from last season.