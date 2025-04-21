K-State guard CJ Jones enters the transfer portal

Kansas State's roster turnover continued on Monday afternoon, when guard CJ Jones announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. The Portal Report was the first to report the news.

Jones spent one season with K-State, transferring last offseason after two seasons with Illinois-Chicago. Although he started the season as a starter, Jones quickly found a role on the bench, coming off the bench in 24 of his 33 games.

Jones averaged 5.7 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game. However, like most of K-State's team last season, Jones struggled to find a consistent shot, shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 30.9 percent from deep.

Jones scored double-digit points in five games last season, including three times in conference play. In February, he scored 10 points in K-State's win over a ranked Arizona. He also scored over ten points in back-to-back games against Arizona State and UCF.