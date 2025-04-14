K-State guard Dug McDaniel enters transfer portal

(Photo by K-State Athletics)

Kansas State point guard Dug McDaniel has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program, according to multiple reports. McDaniel is the third K-State player to enter the portal on Monday, joining centers Baye Fall and Ugonna Onyenso.

McDaniel transferred to K-State after two seasons at Michigan and was considered one of the headliners in their transfer class from a season ago. However, McDaniel's time with the Wildcats was rocky. Expected to be a starter, McDaniel began the season off the bench as head coach Jerome Tang challenged the 5-foot-11 guard to play more like a true point guard. As conference play heated up, McDaniel emerged as a starter, displacing CJ Jones for the spot.

While his play remained inconsistent, there were bright spots during K-State's winning streak during conference play. In their win against Arizona, McDaniel scored a season-high 24 points and added three assists and four rebounds. McDaniel followed that game with a 15-point double-double against Kansas. McDaniel averaged 11.4 points this season on 37.8 percent shooting and 25.8 percent from three-point range. He also averaged 4.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

McDaniel's departure means the Wildcats will have a new starting lineup in 2025-26. Previously, guard Brendan Hausen entered the transfer portal while Max Jones, Coleman Hawkins, and David N'Guessan graduated. McDaniel will have one season of eligibility remaining.