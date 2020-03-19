Chuck Lillie , a bright young mind in the recruiting and scouting world, has been hired by Kansas State’s football program as a Scouting Analyst.

Lillie will spend his time evaluating film of prospects and assisting the football coaches in their recruiting efforts. He will also work with Director of Football Recruiting Taylor Braet and the recruiting staff in hosting prospects on campus.



“We are thrilled to have Chuck as a part of our program,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “We knew we wanted to expand our recruiting staff and provide more assistance for Taylor and Hank Jacobs, and to get someone like Chuck is phenomenal for our program. He not only comes from one of the top football programs in the country, he has tremendous organizational skills, brings a great deal of energy and is well-connected in the recruiting world. We are excited to have him on board.”

Lillie worked for five seasons at Clemson while obtaining his undergraduate degree, including three seasons in recruiting. He comes to Manhattan after serving in the 2019 pre-season as a Pro Scouting Intern with the New York Giants before returning to Clemson to serve as a Playoff Analyst for the Tigers’ 2019 campaign.

“I’m extremely excited to join Coach Klieman and the entire Kansas State football family,” Lillie said. “It’s an honor to be working for this staff, and I’m looking forward to helping bring championships to Kansas State.”

Lillie earned his start at Clemson as a recruiting assistant from 2015 to 2017 where he developed a very thorough understanding for the Tigers’ unique style of recruiting. He collaborated with coaches and colleagues to create strategies to generate interest in Clemson among all recruits. He also assisted in the hosting of prospects and families while on campus and in Football Operations complex.

After graduating from Clemson with a degree in Sports Communication in May 2017, Lillie was a Recruiting Operations Intern for one year before pursuing his master’s in Athletic Leadership and serving as a Defensive Graduate Student Intern for the Tigers during their undefeated National Championship run in 2018.

While working on the recruiting side, Lillie assisted coaches and the recruiting department in execution of both day-to-day and big-picture recruiting plans. He worked to identify any unknown prospects and passed those prospects along to coaches to be evaluated further. He also worked directly with the graphic design department to send out personalized graphics to recruits.

Working with the Tiger defensive staff, Lillie assisted coaches with daily preparations for practice, diagramed opponent offensive plays, developed weekly opponent game plans and assisted in weekly opponent breakdown.

In his one year in East Rutherford, Lillie studied and evaluated NFL players and made cut-up tapes on players for the Giants’ Pro Personnel Department to evaluate. He also monitored the daily NFL waiver wire and managed free agent short lists across all positions. In addition, Lillie wrote advanced scouting reports on upcoming opponents, including team tendencies and personnel packages, and he assisted with all free agent workouts.

Lillie is a native of Baltimore, Maryland, and graduated from the Boys’ Latin School of Maryland in 2013.