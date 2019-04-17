K-State lands 3-star OL Shields
Just a few days ago Kansas State had just one commit for the Class of 2020.
Suddenly, the Wildcats have four.
After tight end/fullback Christian Moore committed on Sunday the Wildcats added Texas tailback Chris Vaughn on Monday and now Manhattan offensive lineman Sam Shields on Wednesday.
Oh, and they landed the commitment of 2019 ATH Jacardia Wright yesterday, too.
K-State won a battle with in-state rival Kansas for the three-star rated Shield's services, who also had an offer from North Dakota State.
The 6-foot-5, 287 pound Sheilds obviously won't have to travel far to play his college football, as he'll trade in his Manhattan High blue and red for K-State purple and white after finishing up his senior year with the Indians.
THIS IS HOME......#EMAW20 pic.twitter.com/TZK8Dzd9rq— Sam Shields (@SamShields54) April 18, 2019