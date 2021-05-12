Kansas State is on the board for the seventh time when it comes to the transfer portal. The first six were tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe, defensive tackle Timmy Horne, cornerback Julius Brents, safety Russ Yeast, wide receiver Kade Warner and linebacker Eric Munoz.

They've landed Prairie View A&M defensive back Reggie Stubblefield.

As a four-year captain for the SWAC program, he was also a two-time all-conference selection and an FCS all-american. He played in 45 games combined all over the secondary.

For the Wildcats, Stubblefield is expected to primarily play the nickel position. And if someone couldn't ever be beloved in Manhattan enough, he's also blocked eight career kicks. Some might say he was destined for Special Teams University.

Stay tuned for more on the newest K-State defensive back.