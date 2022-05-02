K-State lands junior college forward Nae'qwan Tomlin

Kansas State lands 6-foot-8 Chipola College transfer forward Nae'qwan Tomlin, who comes in with two years of eligibility remaining after playing three years of junior college ball, which included a year at Monroe Community College in New York.

Assistant coach Jareem Dowling discovered the New York City native. Tomlin's length and athleticism are the attributes that stood out to the Wildcats and why they pursued the junior college standout and hosted him for a visit to Manhattan.

Meeting with Jerome Tang and his staff was instrumental in landing Tomlin and defeating the likes of Texas Tech, St. John's, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh and others for his services.

Tomlin scored 11 points and tallied over four rebounds per game in his final season at Chipola College. He shot 54 percent from the field, over 37 percent from three-point range and just under 65 percent from the free throw line.

Finishing lob dunks and knocking down open jumpers are his specialty.

Tomlin fits in on the K-State roster with other forwards Ismael Massoud and Taj Manning.