K-State lands Monmouth guard Abdi Bashir Jr. in transfer portal

Kansas State added one of the best scorers in college basketball last season through the transfer portal, with the addition of Monmouth guard Abdi Bashir, Jr. The 6-foot-7 guard announced his commitment via Instagram.

Bashir emerged as one of the top scorers in the country last season, leading a struggling Monmouth team in scoring with 20.1 points. Bashir finished 16th in the country in points per game and led the CAA in scoring.

His best game came early in the season when he scored 38 points on 23 field goal attempts against two future NBA draft picks and Rutgers. Monmouth lost the game, but it was Bashir's season-high in points.

Bashir scored 30 points two other times this season, including an impressive 32 points in a double overtime victory against Drexel. He also scored 30 points in a five-point win against Northeastern in February.

Bashir is one of the top shooters in college basketball, connecting on 37.7 percent of his ten three-point attempts. Bashir hit eight three-pointers against Drexel and seven against Stony Brook.