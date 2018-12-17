In news that admittedly caught us off guard, Kansas State has landed safety transfer Marcus Hayes. He was a redshirt freshman this past season and played for the New Mexico Lobos. Hayes led the nation in average yards per punt return.

It is a move that makes sense, because the Wildcats are in need of some depth at safety. They lose Eli Walker, Colby Moore and Kendall Adams to graduation following this past season.

Hayes will indeed immediately go on scholarship and have to sit out a year. After that, he will have two years to play two seasons.

The newest Wildcat was a two-star prospect in the Class of 2017 out of Rockford, Illinois. He committed to New Mexico over other offers from MAC and FCS programs, and he also had interest from North Dakota State.