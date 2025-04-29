K-State lands Serbian guard Andrej Kostic

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang went overseas to fill out his roster for next season, landing Serbian guard Andrej Kostic . Kostic committed to K-State on Tuesday morning.

Kostic most recently played for KK Dynamic, a professional team based in his home country. In the nation's top league, he averaged 16.4 points, shooting 35.2 percent from three-point range.

Last summer, he also featured for the Serbian U-18 team, playing a featured role in Serbia's championship at the FIBA U18 Eurobasket tournament. Kostic averaged 12 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists during the tournament.

In the championship against Germany, Kostic scored 23 points, making eight of his 19 field goal attempts.

