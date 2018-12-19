Kansas State has added some much, much needed depth at running back.

The Wildcats announced the addition of graduate transfer James Gilbert, who started 10 games at Ball State last year, this morning. Gilbert is Ball State's seventh all-time leading rusher.

Gilbert's best year was his sophomore season, in which he ran for 1,332 yards. Gilbert had seven 100-yard rushing games that year, including a high of 264 yards against Buffalo.

Listed at 5-foot-8 and 191 pounds, Gilbert will be eligible to play as a senior for Chris Klieman's Wildcats in 2019. Gilbert is also expected to be able to take part in spring football this coming year.