K-State makes strong first step for QB Avery Johnson on visit

Are Kansas State fans ready for the contentious recruitment of 2023 Maize quarterback Avery Johnson?

The stage is set. Most know who he is, already. The Wichita-area talent has a chance to be one of the top quarterbacks, nationally, for his class and is giving an honest look to the Wildcats.

While not a tremendous fan, himself, his grandfather is a huge fan of K-State. Avery is well aware of Manhattan and the historical success brought to the program by Bill Snyder and the new direction spearheaded by Chris Klieman.

In addition to that, he’s close with fellow Kansas State target, Dylan Edwards. The two are life-long friends. Their fathers are lifelong friends, too, with Dylan’s father, Leon Edwards, having played for Snyder and the Wildcats.

The connections are there to make a run, and he is one of the most important targets they’ll have chased since being hired.

Because of that, it’s nothing but positive that the first move he wanted to make when the dead period lifted, was to give the in-state school the honor of hosting him on a visit first and foremost.

“The first time on campus with the staff was great,” Johnson said. “I got to meet all the coaches and see who they really are, face to face. They are not all just great coaches, but great people as well. That’s very important to me.”