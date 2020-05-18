K-State making quick impression on West Coast DL
We have recently produced updates on prospects from Virginia and North Dakota, of all places, that Kansas State is trending well for on the recruiting trail. It’s time for an update on a recruit fr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news