K-State offer a special one for Childs
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Will Kansas State offer, land and sign two prospects from Manhattan in the 2020 class? It’s certainly possible. Offensive lineman Sam Shields is already committed. On Sunday evening, the Wildcats o...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news