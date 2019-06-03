News More News
K-State offer a special one for Childs

Kansas State offered linebacker/athlete Isiah Childs of Wamego High.
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst
Will Kansas State offer, land and sign two prospects from Manhattan in the 2020 class? It’s certainly possible. Offensive lineman Sam Shields is already committed. On Sunday evening, the Wildcats o...

