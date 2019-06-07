Kansas State has chased a few legacies on the recruiting trail lately.

The Wildcats landed Trevor Stange (son of Russ Stange) in the Class of 2019. In the 2020 cycle, they’ve offered and are pursuing safety Chris Thompson, Jr. (son of Chris Thompson, Sr.) and cornerback Korie Black (son of Keith Black).

That trend will continue in the 2021 cycle.

K-State extended a scholarship to athlete Austin Weiner. Austin’s father, Todd, was also present for the offer, and we were able to see just how proud he was of his son for receiving his first Power Five scholarship opportunity. It’s great to see great things happen to great people.

Austin’s father isn’t the only tie to the Wildcats. He has plenty, which adds even more significance to Sunday evening’s offer.

“Yeah, this did mean a whole lot to me,” Weiner explained. “My dad and my uncle Mike played football at Kansas State. My mom, my aunt Brit and my uncle - Josh Reid - all played basketball at Kansas State. I can remember, ever since I was little, Mark Simoneau and my dad would tell me stories about Kansas State. It really means a lot to have received this offer.

“It’s definitely always one I wanted to grab.”