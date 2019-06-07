K-State offer extra meaningful to legacy Austin Weiner
Kansas State has chased a few legacies on the recruiting trail lately.
The Wildcats landed Trevor Stange (son of Russ Stange) in the Class of 2019. In the 2020 cycle, they’ve offered and are pursuing safety Chris Thompson, Jr. (son of Chris Thompson, Sr.) and cornerback Korie Black (son of Keith Black).
That trend will continue in the 2021 cycle.
K-State extended a scholarship to athlete Austin Weiner. Austin’s father, Todd, was also present for the offer, and we were able to see just how proud he was of his son for receiving his first Power Five scholarship opportunity. It’s great to see great things happen to great people.
Austin’s father isn’t the only tie to the Wildcats. He has plenty, which adds even more significance to Sunday evening’s offer.
“Yeah, this did mean a whole lot to me,” Weiner explained. “My dad and my uncle Mike played football at Kansas State. My mom, my aunt Brit and my uncle - Josh Reid - all played basketball at Kansas State. I can remember, ever since I was little, Mark Simoneau and my dad would tell me stories about Kansas State. It really means a lot to have received this offer.
“It’s definitely always one I wanted to grab.”
Weiner also recounted the moment he was offered and it could reveal a position in the future, although that doesn’t feel solidified at this time.
“Coach Klieman came over to me and asked if I wanted to take some tight end reps, also,” Weiner said. “I replied that I really wanted to get some one-on-one pass rush reps in. Then he saw a couple and he offered me. I spoke with their defensive ends coach and running backs coach at the same time afterwards. One was thinking I’d be a defensive end, and the other was thinking tight end.”
It makes sense why he’s being recruited by Brian Anderson. The K-State assistant is responsible for the state of Georgia for the Wildcats. I can see scenarios where he could play defensive end or tight end. But, on his frame, I’d also be ignoring my instincts if I didn’t think he’d also grow into an offensive tackle, as well.
Either way, the Wildcats will have quite the advantage over other schools when trying to land Weiner's services.
“I’m definitely comfortable there,” he admitted afterwards. “I was born in Manhattan. I haven’t decided what my major will be, yet, and I do want my schooling and football to be a great fit. I just finished my sophomore year of high school, so I think as I move through my junior year, things will be a little more clear.
"Kansas State is a special place to me, for sure.”
He'll camp at Oklahoma this upcoming weekend, as Todd Weiner still has a close relationship with Bob Stoops. That has created an early relationship with the coaches in Norman, as well.