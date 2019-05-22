Pack excited to add K-State offer
Kansas State continues to work to fill the last remaining scholarship it holds heading into the 2019-20 season, but that doesn't mean plenty of work isn't being done on the Class of 2020.
Yesterday, an offer was extended from the Wildcats to Indianapolis (Lawrence Central) product Nijel Pack, a true point guard who's starting to get looks from a number of high-major programs.
The 6-foot, 165-pound Pack had multiple conversations with the K-State staff yesterday, explaining to KSO how he received his offer.
"Coach (Chris Lowery) Lowery called me yesterday around 9:30 a.m. (eastern), and we talked for about five mins and he told me he wanted to call me again later," Pack said. "So, I called him back around 5:45, and we talked for a good 10 mins and he told me the K-State coaching staff discussed it and offered me a scholarship.
"I was really excited for a school like that to put their trust into me," Pack added. "It makes me feel really good."
Pack is still in the process of learning about K-State, telling us, "Coach has been sending me a lot of videos of style of play. I like how they get up and down, and I definitely want to visit the campus."
At the moment Pack holds a number of offers, all coming from the mid-major level.
The biggest current offer (prior to K-State's) comes from Butler. Other high-major schools are joining K-State, however, in giving Pack a serious look - including a number of Big Ten programs.
Asked to describe his game, Pack called himself an, "All around player that can score, get teammates involved, rebound and play defense."
Pack will certainly be a name to watch for K-State in the Class of 2020. Stay logged in to KSO for more on the Indianapolis point, possible plans to visit Manhattan in the future and how he can fit into the program's plans.