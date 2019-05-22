Kansas State continues to work to fill the last remaining scholarship it holds heading into the 2019-20 season, but that doesn't mean plenty of work isn't being done on the Class of 2020. Yesterday, an offer was extended from the Wildcats to Indianapolis (Lawrence Central) product Nijel Pack, a true point guard who's starting to get looks from a number of high-major programs. The 6-foot, 165-pound Pack had multiple conversations with the K-State staff yesterday, explaining to KSO how he received his offer.

"Coach (Chris Lowery) Lowery called me yesterday around 9:30 a.m. (eastern), and we talked for about five mins and he told me he wanted to call me again later," Pack said. "So, I called him back around 5:45, and we talked for a good 10 mins and he told me the K-State coaching staff discussed it and offered me a scholarship. "I was really excited for a school like that to put their trust into me," Pack added. "It makes me feel really good."

Pack is still in the process of learning about K-State, telling us, "Coach has been sending me a lot of videos of style of play. I like how they get up and down, and I definitely want to visit the campus." At the moment Pack holds a number of offers, all coming from the mid-major level. The biggest current offer (prior to K-State's) comes from Butler. Other high-major schools are joining K-State, however, in giving Pack a serious look - including a number of Big Ten programs. Asked to describe his game, Pack called himself an, "All around player that can score, get teammates involved, rebound and play defense."