Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-30 21:22:52 -0500') }} football Edit

K-State one of top choices for Pullen after visit

P75ebrfetgfem2dvgw2p
Offensive lineman Trent Pullen on his visit to Kansas State.
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Everyone knows that two of Kansas State’s top targets on the offensive line are in-state prospects Turner Corcoran and Hayden Pauls. A third could also be an in-state prospect, when considering Der...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}