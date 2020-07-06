 Derek Young of KSO takes his shot at projecting Kansas State's depth chart on the defensive side of the ball.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-06 12:05:00 -0500') }} football Edit

K-State projected depth chart: Defense

Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Spring football disappeared across the college landscape, and that meant no practices - of course - in Manhattan for Chris Klieman and company. We're now approaching the time for fall camp for coll...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}