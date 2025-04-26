K-State RB DJ Giddens selected in fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts

After two consecutive seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards, Kansas State running back DJ Giddens is heading to the Hoosier State. With the No. 151 overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts drafted Giddens.
Giddens is the second K-State player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose Cornerback Jacob Parrish in the third round.
Giddens is the second K-State running back picked since Chris Klieman became the head coach. Duece Vaughn previously became the first when the Dallas Cowboys selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
It's fitting that Giddens became the next running back taken after Vaughn because Giddens emerged as the starting running back over the last two seasons.
This season, Giddens rushed for a career-high 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns. In his career, Giddens has 3,087 yards and 23 touchdowns.
As a Recruit
The Junction City (Kans.) High School product was a two-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. Despite constantly impressing under head coach Randall Zimmerman, K-State was Giddens's only reported offer. As a senior, Giddens rushed for 1,255 yards and 30 touchdowns.
What the scouts are saying
"Overall, Giddens is a patient runner with rare elusiveness and wiggle for a prospect with his frame. He’s a nightmare to tackle one-on-one in space but lacks the elite athletic traits and third down value to be a workhorse in the NFL. Giddens should compete for a team’s RB2 reps early in his career." -Sam Teets
"Giddens is light on his feet, fluid, and shows wiggle to challenge tacklers, creating a combination of skills that will afford him multiple ways to create added yardage outside of the run structure. His ability to execute and read the point of attack with his vision, plus any potential growth on passing downs, will determine the floor for his career outlook." -The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs
How he fits
Giddens won't be the starter for Indianapolis, but he can carve out a role as a rotational running back. Jonathan Taylor is the starter for the Colts, but Khalil Herbert is the only backup with actual playing time, and they need more power in that backfield.
Giddens will likely enter camp as the team's third running back, but there's a good chance for him to become a quality backup early on.