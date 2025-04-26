K-State RB DJ Giddens selected in fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts

After two consecutive seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards, Kansas State running back DJ Giddens is heading to the Hoosier State. With the No. 151 overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts drafted Giddens.

Giddens is the second K-State player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose Cornerback Jacob Parrish in the third round.

Giddens is the second K-State running back picked since Chris Klieman became the head coach. Duece Vaughn previously became the first when the Dallas Cowboys selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

It's fitting that Giddens became the next running back taken after Vaughn because Giddens emerged as the starting running back over the last two seasons.

This season, Giddens rushed for a career-high 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns. In his career, Giddens has 3,087 yards and 23 touchdowns.