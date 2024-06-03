Kansas State recruiting is beginning to heat up on multiple fronts as the calendar flips to the summer months.

This weekend, the Wildcats will welcome eight confirmed recruits to campus for official visits. That list includes K-State's three commits (Dillon Duff, Will Kemna, and Weston Polk) and multiple top targets that the Wildcats hope to land commitments from before.

K-State's coaching staff has also been active on the camp circuit, offering multiple 2025 and 2026 prospects who have impressed at multiple team camps. It's unclear if any of these players are legitimate prospects, but some names from this list could be potential additions to this class.

Here is what EMAW Online knows as the recruiting process heats up and K-State stays active on the recruiting trail.