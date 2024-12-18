K-State releases depth chart for Cure Bowl vs. Rutgers

(Photo by © Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

On Dec. 26, Kansas State will look to end their football season on a high note, as they'll take on Rutgers in the Cure Bowl in Phoenix, Ariz. The Wildcats will be without running back DJ Giddens and cornerback Jacob Parrish, who announced their intention to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Wildcats will also be without their fair share of starters and depth pieces, as double-digit players from K-State have entered the transfer portal this off-season. As a result, K-State's depth chart will look different for the Cure Bowl. Here is a look at the projected depth chart for the game in the Valley of the Sun.

Offense

Defense and Specialists

Notables... -Jacob Parrish is the only player with NFL Draft aspirations not listed on the depth chart. That opens the door for some seniors -- including defensive end Brendan Mott and safety Marques Sigle -- to participate in the bowl game. -True freshman Zashon Rich is listed as a backup behind Justice James but should see significant playing time without Parrish. -Donovan McIntosh finds himself on the depth chart with Parrish and Jordan Dunbar's departure. This game could allow the redshirt freshman to see snaps in a game environment.