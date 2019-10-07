Kansas State senior punter Devin Anctil was named one of the top eight punters in the nation this past week by the Ray Guy Award as he was placed on the “Ray’s 8” list, the Augusta Sports Council announced Monday.

Anctil and the seven other punters honored on Monday are eligible to be named the Punter of the Week by the Ray Guy Award. Fans can click here to vote for Anctil, and votes will be taken until Tuesday at 9 a.m.

A native of Lenexa, Kansas, Anctil punted six times on Saturday against Baylor for a 40.8-yard average, which included a long of 55 yards. He was also successful at pinning the Bears deep in their own territory as he had three punts downed inside the BU 10-yard line, including one that went out of bounds at the 2-yard line. His effort against Baylor doubled the amount of punts landed inside the 20-yard line for the season.

Anctil has averaged 44.3 yards on 21 punts this year with six traveling at least 50 yards and six downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He has also forced teams into nine fair catches as K-State ranks third in the Big 12 in net punting and 17th nationally in punt-return defense.

Kansas State hosts TCU next Saturday, October 19, in a 1:30 p.m., contest that will be shown on FSN. Tickets for the game can be purchased online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.