The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday that Kansas State’s October 19 game against TCU will kick off at 1:30 p.m., and be televised by FSN.

The Wildcats are in search of their first home win over TCU in three tries and looking to break a two-game winning streak by the Horned Frogs in the series. K-State won at TCU, 30-6, in 2016, while its last home win in the series was a 33-31 victory in 2013 on a field goal by Jack Cantele with three seconds left.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.