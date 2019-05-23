Incoming freshman DaJuan Gordon (Chicago, Ill./Curie Metropolitan) is among 34 athletes invited to participate in the training camp for the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team, which will run from June 15-18 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The training camp will be used to determine the official, 12-member roster for the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team, which will be selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee comprised of Chair Matt Painter of Purdue, former NBA player Shane Battier, Virginia’s Tony Bennett, Providence’s Ed Cooley and Arizona’s Sean Miller.

Finalists will be announced on June 18 with the 12-member roster set prior to the team’s departure the World Cup on June 24. Athletes eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens born or after January 1, 2000.

Head coach Bruce Weber was recently named head coach for the U19 World Cup Team, which will compete at the FIBA (International Basketball Federation) U19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece, June 29 to July 7. Team USA has been placed in Group A at the World Cup with Lithuania, New Zealand and Senegal.

Gordon is among 15 soon-to-be college freshmen on the 34-man training camp roster, which also includes seven rising college sophomores, highlighted by Iowa State’s Tyrese Hailburton and Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele, and 13 rising high school seniors. This will be Gordon’s first experience with USA Basketball.

A consensus Top 150 player nationally, Gordon enjoyed a stellar senior season at Curie Metropolitan High School in Chicago, where he led the Condors to conference and city championships and a third-place finish at the Class 4A State Tournament with a 35-2 overall record. The Chicago Sun-Times City Player of the Year, he posted 28 points and 6 rebounds in helping Curie defeat Morgan Park, 65-60, to win the school’s first city title in February. For the season, he averaged 17.6 points on 54.4 percent shooting (228-of-419) to go with 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 2018-19. He would go on to earn First Team All-State honors from several publications, including the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, USA Today, Chicago Sun-Times and the Champaign News-Gazette.