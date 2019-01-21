For the past week and change, Kansas State coaches have scoured the country, stopping at schools to develop relationships, build familiarity with high school and junior college coaches and meet with commits, signees and targets.

We’ve documented a lot of it in The Foundation in this thread. Many of the signees have hosted the coaches on multiple occasions, including tight end Konner Fox.

Fox is a San Antonio native who grabbed his offer after camping in July in front of the previous staff. He committed to the Wildcats a couple months later, during the season. Fox also had a Purdue offer and received some interest from both Louisville and Oklahoma.

The first visit he received from the new staff at K-State was from offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham. He is one of the assistants who followed Chris Klieman from Fargo to Manhattan and will also coach the tight ends.

“We just went over the basics,” Fox explained. “He spoke about what they would use me for and how they would use me. Some of it was how they would also flex me out and stuff like that. It was a great dinner. I’m very excited about coming up to Kansas State. I can’t wait.”

When asked how he would describe the new Kansas State offensive coordinator, Fox kept it short and sweet. It should intrigue fans of the Wildcat program, though.

“Knowledgeable,” he responded. “Coach Messingham knows what he’s doing, and I’m anxious to get up there.”