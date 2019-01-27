Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-27 13:17:42 -0600') }} football Edit

K-State signee Wilson recruits others during visit

Zrnk6wx1ya0pek767xqh
CB Logan Wilson with assistant Joe Klanderman
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Kansas State hosted six official visitors for football over the weekend. Two of those were recruits signed in December, including cornerback Logan Wilson of Bishop Dunne High in Dallas. He and Tayl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}