K-State stays in mix for OL Trent Pullen
Kansas State continues its search for offensive lineman in what will be a large class for the position. The Wildcats will have five seniors graduate from the spot – Scott Frantz, Nick Kaltmayer, Ad...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news