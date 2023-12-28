Eat all the pop-tarts you want, Wildcat fans.

Kansas State defeated NC State on Thursday, taking home the Pop-Tarts Bowl and finishing 9-4 on the season.

The game offered a glimpse into the future of K-State football, led by Avery Johnson.

In some ways, though, it was also a classic Kansas State victory.

The Wildcats relied heavily on their run game, running behind their experienced offensive line. DJ Giddens was as good as ever, finishing the game with 152 yards on 28 carries. Giddens also added a rushing touchdown.

Johnson managed the game well by not forcing anything and letting the game come to him. The star of the Johnson show, however, was his legs, finishing with 71 yards on seven carries, including a dazzling 19-yard touchdown.