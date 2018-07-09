Ticker
K-State targeting another Louisiana DB

Newly offered DB Tyrone Lewis plans to visit K-State as soon as possible.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst
Sometimes, patience is a virtue. That can be said for Class of 2019 Hammond, Louisiana, defensive back Tyrone Lewis. He was excited about Kansas State going back to his sophomore year when they beg...

