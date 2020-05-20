Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Kansas State will be a participant in the 4-team field for the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City in the 2021-2022 season. The tournament is played at the Sprint Center

The other three programs that have accepted invites and will compete with the Wildcats are Arkansas, Illinois and Cincinnati.

The Razorbacks are coached by Eric Musselman and have been recruiting very well during his short tenure. The Fighting Illini are of course coached by K-State alum and former assistant, Brad Underwood. The Bearcats are lead by John Brannen, who just took over in the Queen City in 2019.

