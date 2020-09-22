K-State tops 2021 PF Jalen DeLoach's list
Kansas State would like to add a commitment or two in the Class of 2021 and one primary target will be Savannah, Georgia forward Jalen DeLoach. The three-star was recently offered by the Wildcats.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news