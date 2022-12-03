ARLINGTON, TEXAS -- Kansas State nearly threw away a convincing fourth-quarter lead in the Big 12 title game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium but in overtime K-State kicker Ty Zentner kicked K-State to a title from 31 yards out.

TCU scored first on Saturday afternoon, completing a 13-play, 92-yard drive that took nearly seven full minutes off the clock with a Taye Barber one-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Max Duggan.

But K-State responded with two consecutive drives that ended in touchdowns, both coming off the back of quarterback Will Howard. The first touchdown was a completion to tight end Ben Sinnott, and it came on a fourth and one play. Later, Howard kept it on a run play from the one-yard line to put the Wildcats ahead 14-7.

TCU was able to get a 42-yard field goal in the final minute of the first half to make it at 14-10 game midway through.

Coming out of the half, the K-State defense took TCU's offense off the field with a quick three-and-out, but controversy ensued because of a debatable fumble/incomplete pass that could have resulted in in a K-State safety. After further review, the officials overturned the fumble and safety call on the field to say it was an incomplete pass.

K-State's offense responded with a commanding four-play, 62-yard drive that ended in Howard's second touchdown pass of the game to put K-State ahead 21-10.

TCU quickly responded, though, when running back Kendre Miller ran six yards to conclude a 30-yard drive with a touchdown with 9:09 left in the third quarter to make the score 21-10.

But TCU was only able to gain possession at the K-State 30-yard yard line because of a muffed punt by K-State's Phillip Brooks. After the muffed punt and the touchdown for TCU, the Horned Frogs had all the momentum in the game.

Yet, when Deuce Vaughn broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run on K-State's next possession to give the Wildcats an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter it looked like K-State controlled their chances to win their first league title in a decade.

Until Duggan began to make a final push at the Heisman Trophy.

Duggan proceeded to lead the Horned Frogs on two scoring drives in the final 7:34 of the game. The first drive ended in a Kell Griffin 42-yard field goal to make the score 28-20.

After a punt by K-State, the Wildcat defense returned to the field with an eight-point lead and a chance to win the Big 12 title with a stop. But Duggan had an incredible last drive that included a 40-yard run down the sideline and on the next play an eight-yard touchdown run as he gasped for air with blood streaming down his right elbow from a nasty gash he suffered earlier in the game.

Duggan then threw to a wide-open Jared Wiley in the end zone for the game-tying 2-point conversion.

K-State's offense then failed to convert on a third down and long when Howard slightly overthrew Kade Warner on what would have been a first down competition. That forced Zentner onto the field, who downed the punt inside at the TCU four. The Frogs then decided to play for overtime.

On the Frogs' first possession in overtime, they reached the one-yard line before being stuffed on back-to-back runs up the middle. On the fourth down carry with Miller, K-State linebacker Daniel Greene and defensive tackle Eli Huggins made the play.

When K-State took over possession, Vaughn opened the drive with a nine-yard carry. Vaughn then ran two yards on the next play before getting another carry for a yard. On third and 6, Howard ran to the middle of the field and took a knee setting up Zentner.

From 31 yards out, Zentner lives in K-State lore -- forever.