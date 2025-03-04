K-State Women Earn All-Big 12 Honors, Serena Sundell Named First-Team

Serena Sundell (Photo by Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports)

Kansas State women's basketball was well-represented among the Big 12 Conference regular season honorees. In total, five players earned all-conference honors during Monday's announcement.

Advertisement

Guard Serena Sundell headlined the group, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors. Ayoka Lee earned All-Big 12 second-team honors, and forward Temira Poindexter earned all-conference third team. Guard Jaelyn Glenn was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, while guard Zyanna Walker was an All-Big 12 Defensive Team honoree. This season marks the first team in program history that K-State had five players on All-Big 12 teams since the league formed in 1996-97.

A two-time All-Big 12 First Team honoree, Sundell led the nation with a career-high 220 assists, averaging 7.1 assists per contest. She finished second on the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game but led the team in total points scored (418). Although Sundell was considered a contender for Big 12 Player of the Year honors, the award was given to TCU guard Hailey van Lith.

Despite missing the end of the season with an injury, Lee earned all-conference honors for the fifth time in her career. Lee leads the team in scoring with 15.5 points per game on a career-best 65.6 percent shooting. She also leads the team in rebounds (6.1) and blocks (2.2) per game. Lee is scheduled to return to action for the NCAA Tournament after undergoing a procedure on her foot before the end of the season.

A transfer from Tulsa, Poindexter is in her first season with the Wildcats. She averaged 12.7 points per game on a career-high 46.7 percent shooting and 40.3 percent three-point shooting. A multi-year starter, Glenn's all-conference honors come after a season where she averaged 9.7 points per game on career-best shooting. Glenn also averages 3.0 assists and 1.71 steals per game. Glenn is currently fifth all-time in program history for career steals with 258. That figure is the best by a Wildcat in the Big 12. Walker is the fourth Wildcat to earn All-Big 12 honors. She currently has a career-high in steals (56), blocks (18), and rebounds per game (3.9). Walker ranks 11th in the Big 12 for steals per game (1.81) and has tallied 15 games with multiple steals.