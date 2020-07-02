 Kansas State Wildcats football recruiting Gavin Meyers Hays linebacker
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-02 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Kansas LB Meyers updates recruitment

2022 Kansas State linebacker target Gavin Meyers
2022 Kansas State linebacker target Gavin Meyers (Rivals.com)
Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

The Class of 2022 has already showed to be deeper in talent inside the state of Kansas than what we’ve seen from the Class of 2021. For example, Kansas State has already offered more rising juniors...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}