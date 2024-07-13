Kansas State is just 62 days away from starting its 2024 season with a home game against FCS foe Tennessee-Martin in Manhattan. With close to two months remaining, EMAW Online is taking an early look at each opponent that K-State will play this season. Here is your early look at UT-Martin.

Game Date and Time: Sept. 7, 11 a.m. CT Location: Yulman Stadium (New Orleans, LA.) 2023 Record: 11-3 (8-0 American) Key Returners: DT Patrick Jenkins, LB Jesus Machado, RB Makhi Hughes, WR Yulkeith Brown, TE Alex Bauman Key Departures: QB Michael Pratt, WR Chris Brazzell, DE Darius Rodgers, LT Cameron Wire, OC Sincere Haynesworth Key Additions: QB Ty Thompson, WR Shazz Preston, WR Mario Williams, OC Vincent Murphy, S Caleb Ransaw, CB Lu Tillery

Advertisement

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

A change along the offensive line for Tulane Tulane returns just one starting offensive lineman - left tackle Cameron Wire - from last season, leaving uncertainty for a program that has built itself on explosive runs and a strong offensive line. There's a chance that this offensive line could develop quickly, but with four new starters, this is an opportunity for Kansas State's defensive line to have a strong showing, especially on the interior.

The first threat for Avery Johnson Tulane has added multiple transfers in the secondary, but safety Caleb Ransaw (Troy) and cornerback Lu Tillery (Louisiana-Monroe) are talented players who should provide a strong challenge for quarterback Avery Johnson. This doesn't even begin to mention that new head coach Jon Summeral is one of the top defensive coaches in the country and should present some challenging looks for Johnson and the offense. This will be a challenge for Johnson and the offense, especially when they attempt to pass the ball.

A new look offense for Tulane Tulane will have a new offense, but it should feature plenty of firepower. Quarterback Ty Thompson comes from Oregon, while wide receivers Mario Williams and Shazz Preston both come from Power 4 programs. All three players were former top recruits and have plenty of talent. Like the offensive line, there's a chance that the chemistry doesn't immediately carry over. However, this level of talent should present a challenge for K-State's defense which will have plenty of experience.

A WIN WOULD MEAN...

Tulane are expected to be a legitimate contender for the Group of 5 spot in the College Football Playoff, so this could be a marquee win for K-State. With multiple at-large spots to grab in the playoffs, this win could be a staple on their resume.

A LOSS WOULD MEAN...