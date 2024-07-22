Kansas State is nearing the homestretch of a long off-season, as they'll return to Bill Snyder Family Stadium in 40 days for their season opener against UT Martin. After opening their conference schedule against BYU, K-State will host Oklahoma State for their first home game in conference play. Last season, Oklahoma State delivered the Wildcats their first conference loss. Running back Ollie Gordon led the way with 136 yards and a touchdown. Gordon has returned for this season and looks primed to build upon his success from a year ago. Here is a look at Oklahoma State heading into 2024.

BACKGROUND

Head Coach: Mike Gundy (20th season at BYU) Game Date & Time: Sept 28; TBD Key Returners: QB Alan Bowman, RB Ollie Gordon, WR Brennan Presley, C Joe Michael, RT Dalton Cooper, DT Justin Kirkland, LB Nick Martin, DB Cameron Epps, CB Korie Black Key Departures: WR Leon Johnson III, WR Jaden Bray, TE Josiah Johnson, DL Ricky Lolohea, DE Nathan Latu, CB DJ McKinney Key Newcomers: RB AJ Green, TE Tyler Foster, OT Isaia Glass, DE Obi Ezeigbo, S Kobe Hylton

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

1. THIS IS OLLIE GORDON'S TEAM... Ollie Gordon broke onto the scene last season, establishing himself as one of the best running backs in the country, let alone the Big 12. By the end of the season, he had completely turned around an anemic rushing attack from a season ago, totaling 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Cowboys. This season, Mike Gundy hasn't kept their plans a secret. The plan is to use Ollie Gordon and use him often. There will be games where he is their primary source of offense, totaling close to 30 carries. If everything goes according to plan for Oklahoma State, there's a chance Ollie Gordon is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

2. OKLAHOMA STATE IS EXPERIENCED... Oklahoma State returns 19 total starters from last season, including ten on the offensive side of the ball. That number includes quarterback Alan Bowman, three wide receivers, and most of their offensive line. Their defense also returns multiple reliable players, including linebacker Nick Martin and defensive back Cameron Epps, who had a pick-six against K-State last season. The Cowboys made a surprise run to the Big 12 Championship Game last season, and while it might be difficult to return to Arlington, Gundy is hoping that an experienced team can retain a level of continuity that places them at the top of the conference.

3. ALAN BOWMAN'S EXPERIENCE WILL HELP All jokes aside, quarterback Alan Bowman is an elder statesman in college football. Beginning his career at Texas Tech in 2018, Bowman has appeared in a game over six different seasons. And due to a combination of medical redshirts and COVID-19, he's back for another season. Strong quarterback play is a requirement in the Big 12, so the Cowboys will hope Bowman can do just enough to keep the offense on schedule. Don't expect him to take over many games - that will fall on the hands of Gordon - but Bowman will need to be responsible and efficient if Oklahoma State wants to return to the promised land.

A K-STATE WIN WOULD...

Be huge. With the expectations around Oklahoma State's program, it's imperative that K-State gain a head-to-head advantage over them. Last season, head-to-head was a major factor near the end of the season, and the talent in the conference means that it could once again be a crucial tie breaker.

A LOSS WOULD...

On the flip side, losing to Oklahoma State would be a damper to K-State's season. It wouldn't end their season, but it would make their path to Arlington a little bit tougher overall.