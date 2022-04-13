Kansas State a top school for Isaiah Manning after offer
Head coach Jerome Tang has been hard at work assembling his basketball staff and recruiting players to come to play for Kansas State. His associate head coach Ulric Maligi was in Indianapolis this ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news