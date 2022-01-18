Kansas State adds Missouri transfer DB Shawn Robinson

Kansas State has another defensive back transfer in Shawn Robinson.

It has been a heck of a ride for him.. He signed with TCU to play quarterback before transferring to Missouri and playing quarterback for the Tigers, too. However, he didn't receive the nod under center and switched to safety for Eliah Drinkwitz and company.

K-State is his third school and he will have one season in Manhattan, much like transfer Russ Yeast this past season.

Robinson is one of four FBS transfers for the Wildcats thus far, and is one of five scholarship early enrollees, joining junior college safety Kobe Savage and fellow transfers Adrian Martinez, Branden Jennings and Josh Hayes.

Chris Klieman and company are probably not finished in the secondary either.

Justin Gardner and Ross Elder aren't expected to stay. Tee Denson transferred to Purdue. Jahron McPherson and Yeast have no more eligibility. There are more spots to fill, possibly at both cornerback and safety.

Robinson is already on campus and begins classes at Kansas State on Tuesday.