KSO has confirmed that Kansas State has added Utah State transfer linebacker Eric Munoz. Munoz made the announcement on his twitter, Monday night.

Munoz attended San Diego Mesa College, a junior college program in California. Before that, he was a high schooler in Belvidere, Illinois.

Munoz's best season was in 2019 when he recorded 36 tackles and 2 interceptions in just 5 games. He was named the Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Week after his first start.

In 2020, he played just 1 game and tallied 4 tackles.

It's a nice addition for Steve Stanard's group, which needs some instant impact help. Three of the four contributing linebackers were seniors in Justin Hughes, Cody Fletcher and Elijah Sullivan.

While we know that Hughes will not return in 2021, the statuses of Fletcher and Sullivan have yet to be determined or shared. Munoz fills that need/void and it wouldn't be shocking to see another added.