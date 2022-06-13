Kansas State basketball big board: Awaiting a transfer commit
1.) DESI SILLS: It was reported in April by the Athletic that Arizona State, LSU and Mississippi State were the three programs the Arkansas State grad transfer guard was considering. It is unclear ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news