News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 11:05:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Powell explains what he'll look for on trip to K-State

Qshjqgj2rgdcsvajwzrw
Three-star rated forward Kiyron Powell will visit Kansas State soon. (GoldandBlack.com)
Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
@GrantFlanders
Producer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Kansas State basketball staff has been busy all summer on the recruiting trail, and now the Wildcats have several prospects set up for visits early this fall. Evansville big man Kiyron Powell i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}