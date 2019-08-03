KSO Q&A: Key K-State hoops target Luke Kasubke
Kansas State target Luke Kasubke kindly took his time out of his vacation in Hawaii to talk to me about his upcoming K-State visit, his Peach Jam championship and how his recruitment has gone since.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news