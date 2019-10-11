News More News
Rivals150 member Davion Bradford commits to K-State

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
@GrantFlanders
Producer
Four commitments, four Rivals150 members.

The Kansas State basketball program has landed another commitment for the Class of 2020 with St. Louis big man Davion Bradford.

Bradford, the three-star rated center, joins Nijel Pack, Luke Kasubke and Selton Miguel in what, at this point, is certain to go down as Bruce Weber's most highly rated recruiting class in his time at K-State.

Kansas State commit Davion Bradford.
The seven footer collected other offers from Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State, among others, before ultimately giving his commitment to the Wildcats.

Stay tuned to KSO to learn more about Bradford and how he will fit in the Wildcats program.

