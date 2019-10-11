Rivals150 member Davion Bradford commits to K-State
Four commitments, four Rivals150 members.
The Kansas State basketball program has landed another commitment for the Class of 2020 with St. Louis big man Davion Bradford.
Bradford, the three-star rated center, joins Nijel Pack, Luke Kasubke and Selton Miguel in what, at this point, is certain to go down as Bruce Weber's most highly rated recruiting class in his time at K-State.
The seven footer collected other offers from Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State, among others, before ultimately giving his commitment to the Wildcats.
Stay tuned to KSO to learn more about Bradford and how he will fit in the Wildcats program.
I want to thank God, my family, my coaches/trainers, all my supporters, and everyone that has helped me reach this destination 🙏🏼 This is for you Mom 💕 110% Committed to Kansas State Univeristy 💜 pic.twitter.com/0d3s4eHttf— Davion Bradford (@iamdbradford) October 11, 2019
PREVIOUS KSO BRADFORD COVERAGE
VIDEOS